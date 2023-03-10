The Dogetti Family has its sights set on leading Cryptos Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

By EWN • 10 March 2023 • 12:15

Since memes have gained tremendous attention online in recent years, meme coins have become increasingly popular. Dogecoin’s success was sealed when it adopted a popular internet meme as its mascot. There is now a new cryptocurrency themed around dogs. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu’s popularity will likely continue to rise with the arrival of Dogetti, but can they survive in an ever-changing market?

Dogetti always puts the family first

Seeing the mafia-inspired, dog-themed crypto Dogetti (DETI) for the first time probably reminded you of a scary pack of tough-guy hounds. It is important to remember, however, that although this family of dogs may look tough as old boots on the outside, they are soft and welcoming on the inside. This crypto believes its community, or family, comes first. Always.

The Dogetti platform will include a multitude of features, including its highly anticipated NFT collection, called DogettiNFT, that will allow users to store and sell digital assets for profit. ERC20 tokens can be exchanged on Dogettiswap, its exchange platform. As a decentralised, autonomous organisation, DogettiDAO also means that its members will be able to vote on and decide the future direction of the crypto.

The Dogetti family puts its members first. Each transaction in Dogettiswap will be taxed by 6%. A 2% portion of this will be credited to users’ wallets. By just being a Dogetti family member, family members can earn more tokens. Additionally, 2% of the tax will be put into a charity wallet, with the remaining 2% added to a liquidity pool. Want to learn more about this dog-loving family with a big ‘bad attitude’? You can earn a 25% bonus if you use the WISEGUY25 code today.

Dogecoin – Elon Musk is on top of this Coin

The Dogecoin (DOGE) meme coin entered the crypto scene in 2013. As the top dog of the meme coin sphere, it has held this title since then. Dogecoin’s popularity and market position have been heavily influenced by billionaire tycoon Elon Musk’s frequent mentions in speeches and tweets over the years. In 2023, the coin had a quiet start, but when Elon Musk recently mentioned it at the Super Bowl, it triggered a price rise. Within a few days of this going viral, Dogecoin’s price climbed 5%.

Shiba Inu – Trying to steal the Crypto Crown

Dogecoin’s biggest rival is Shiba Inu (SHIB), which was launched in 2020. It runs on the Ethereum blockchain and is the second most popular crypto dog. With the recent switch from a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to a proof-of-stake algorithm, it prides itself on being energy-efficient. As Shiba Inu sits on the back of Dogecoin, waiting for the right moment to strike, his paws are on the neck. There is a lot of competition in a world where cryptos aren’t merely a game of one against the other. New cryptocurrencies, like Dogetti, are already causing a stir, and it’s a dog-eat-dog environment.

As Dogetti’s market entry is set to be one of the biggest of all time, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are likely to be keeping an eye on its progress.

Ready to join the family?

