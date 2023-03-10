The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) pre-sale attracts Fantom (FTM) and Stellar (XLM) Holders

By EWN • 10 March 2023 • 14:00

Pre-sales are the way to go for those looking to start their crypto journey, according to experienced investors. However, finding a presale with excellent growth potential and solid fundamentals can be challenging. Our analysts believe they have discovered the perfect one – Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a project in stage 9 of its presale that has soared by 1988% from its launch. Even Fantom (FTM) and Stellar (XLM) holders are intrigued. Let’s take a closer look.

Fantom (FTM)

Built as a substitute to Ethereum (ETH), Fantom (FTM) is an accessible smart-contract platform for decentralised applications. The Fantom (FTM) coin quickly rose in popularity as it is used for payments on the Fantom (FTM) network.

Bears have taken control of Fantom (FTM) as it trades for $0.3732 with a market cap of $1B, falling in the past 24 hours. The moving averages for Fantom (FTM) also display strong sell signals, causing many investors to sidestep the Fantom (FTM) project.

With Fantom (FTM) displaying red charts in the past month, many analysts are growing more bearish about the coin. Fantom (FTM) may see a rally if a new notable partnership is announced; however, due to its lack of real-world utility, many Fantom (FTM) holders are looking elsewhere for profits.

Stellar (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) is an accessible payment network that acts as an intermediate blockchain for various financial institutions around the globe. You may utilise the Stellar (XLM) token to facilitate value transfers and settlements.

In recent news, Stellar (XLM) completed a trial test including Digital Real, a Brazilian CBDC. This Stellar (XLM) test proved that Digital Real complies with the Brazilian government’s regulatory requirements and may be utilised in public blockchains.

But a $1 valuation for Stellar (XLM) has not yet been achieved, which could put some investors off. Currently, Stellar (XLM) has a value of $0.08338 and may continue sinking as Stellar (XLM) has lost value in the past day alone. Even if Stellar (XLM) saw future price growth, it would be better to focus on initiatives more likely to be profitable in the long run.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will soon shake the crowdfunding industry to its core. Essentially, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will be the first-ever decentralised platform offering companies a new way to raise necessary capital – by selling fractionalised NFTs. But not just any NFTs; these tokens will be supported by actual equity in the company.

Investors can purchase them on the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform for prices as low as one dollar, simultaneously helping the startup achieve its funding goal. That is correct; all investors will be able to participate in this method – not only those with high incomes.

Blockchain technology will be utilised to its fullest extent, placing a “Fill or Kill” system in each Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) smart contract resulting in an automatic refund if a project does not have a successful funding round. The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform will be fuelled by the ORBN token, currently valued at $0.0835 but projected to reach $0.24 as the presale concludes.

With use cases such as governance, discounts and passive income through staking, buying Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) now can be seen as a bargain. The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale could be the top presale in 2023 due to its growth potential.

