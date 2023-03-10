Thor-oughly exciting: One cat’s marathon journey to reunite with his owner

By Betty Henderson • 10 March 2023 • 10:54

Thor is reunited with his relieved owner Michele (left) after being found by Esther (right) Photo credit: Pets in Spain (via email)

MEET Thor, a fearless feline who embarked on a marathon journey that took him from Ciudad Quesada to La Marina. Thor’s adventure began when he disappeared from his home and was found exhausted by the side of the road by a concerned couple in La Marina urbanisation.

After taking refuge with them, the couple called Pets In Spain animal charity for help in trying to locate his owner using their network of volunteers and contacts. Despite the comfort provided by his rescuers, Thor had other plans in mind and headed back out.

Days later, Thor was spotted again, this time by a Swedish visitor, who was staying with her grandmother. She immediately recognised Thor from a Facebook appeal from the Pets In Spain page. She contacted the charity, who were able to organise the happy reunion.

The relief of Thor’s owner, Esther, was palpable as she was finally reunited with her furry friend. Thor’s Swedish rescuer, Michele, was also present, happy to have played a role in reuniting the pair.

If you’re ever in a similar situation, the charity’s email is: [email protected] and their WhatsApp is: 645469253. Pets In Spain has an excellent reputation for reuniting pets with their owners! The charity also accepts donations to support their lifesaving work, which are gratefully received. Visit www.petsinspain.com for more information.