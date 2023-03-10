By Sarah Newton-John • 10 March 2023 • 8:52

UK pensioners 'set to receive significant' increases in tax allowances' in next week's Budget. Image: Shutterstock.com/Krakenimages.com

Concerned about a labour crisis particularly in the NHS, Jeremy Hunt will give middle-class workers a pension boost next week in a bid to encourage them to extend their careers into later life.

Whitehall sources said the Chancellor will use the Budget to unveil ‘significant’ increases in pension allowances that are blamed for driving doctors and other professionals out of the workforce.

The £1 million lifetime allowance on tax-free pension savings will see the first substantial increase for a decade.

The £40,000 cap on annual pension contributions will also be raised. Both moves are designed to tackle the so-called ‘pension trap’ which can leave some professionals facing punitive tax charges if they continue working into later life.

Tory former minister Sir John Redwood added: “I have been very worried about the loss of a lot of experienced doctors, who say that taxation of their pensions is one of the big issues driving them out of the profession.

“This feeds into the growth package because we need to keep more people in their fifties and sixties in work. But I am hoping for a much more comprehensive package to drive growth when we hear from the Chancellor next week.”

This move comes following the Treasury’s recent plans to water down the increase in the numbers of doctors and nurses in the NHS.

A doctor from Oxford tweeted: “When he chaired the health select committee @Jeremy_Hunt talked loud & clear about the vital importance of a proper NHS workforce plan. Yet now, Hunt’s Treasury wants to remove all numbers from that plan because – newsflash – NHS staff cost money. So much for patient safety.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.