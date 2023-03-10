Trump to testify over Stormy Daniels case

By Glenn Wickman • 10 March 2023 • 16:08

Stormy Daniels leaving court after testifying in 2018. Image by a Katz/Shutterstock

FORMER US President Donald Trump has been called to testify to a grand jury over the case concerning his alleged relationship with porn star Stormy Daniels.

As reported by the BBC, the Manhattan district attorney has investigated Mr Trump for five years over alleged payments made on his behalf to the ex-porn star to buy her silence.

Ms Daniels claims to have received $130,000 (€122,000) before the 2016 election in exchange for silence about their alleged affair.

The ex-president has always denied these claims, but US media now report that inviting him to a grand jury indicates he could finally face charges.

A grand jury is set up by a prosecutor to determine whether there is enough evidence to pursue charges in a case. It is held in secret, and several former aides of Mr Trump have reportedly testified in this case.

If prosecutors proceed, it could be the first criminal case ever brought against a former US president, although tt is unclear what charges he may eventually face.

