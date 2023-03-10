Valentine’s Day 2046 might be truly memorable

By Sarah Newton-John • 10 March 2023 • 14:34

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) mentioned this week that an asteroid ‘2023 DW’ is approaching the Earth and has a chance of impacting the planet on 14 February of the year 2046.

NASA is tracking an asteroid which is about 49.29 meters in diameter and currently at a distance of around 0.12 astronomical units (AU) away from Earth (the distance between the Earth and the Sun is one AU).

“We’ve been tracking a new asteroid named 2023 DW that has a very small chance of impacting Earth in 2046. Often when new objects are first discovered, it takes several weeks of data to reduce the uncertainties and adequately predict their orbits years into the future,” NASA Asteroid Watch tweeted.

The current velocity of the asteroid relative to the sun is 24.63 km per second and it takes around 271 days to complete one solar orbit.

According to space scientists, the event of the 2023 DW crashing on Earth is unlikely. The nearest the asteroid will get to Earth is 1,828,086 km and the event is expected to be on 14 February 2046.

Currently, the asteroid 2023 DW is also at the top of the European Space Agency’s “Risk List”.

Still, in case the asteroid poses any threat to the planet, space agencies have proper mechanisms in place to deal with such threats. Like, NASA has what they call a Planetary Defense System which encompasses all the capabilities needed to detect the possibility and warn of potential asteroid or comet impacts with Earth, and then either prevent them or mitigate their possible effects.

