Woman gives birth in her car on roundabout in Costa del Sol town of La Cala de Mijas

By Chris King • 10 March 2023 • 19:12

Image of a newborn baby. Credit: Lucky Business/Shutterstock.com

A woman went into labour and had her baby delivered while parked on a roundabout in the Costa del Sol town of La Cala de Mijas.

A woman gave birth to her baby this Monday, March 6, in the most unusual of locations. She was on her way to the Costa del Sol hospital when her waters broke and she went into labour. Her baby was eventually delivered while her vehicle was parked on a roundabout in the Malaga municipality of La Cala de Mijas.

Specifically, she pulled her car over at the access roundabout on Avenida Mare Nostrum. The pregnant woman was accompanied on her journey to the hospital by a friendly couple. When she suddenly went into labour, they decided the only option was to exit the A-7 motorway and drive into the fishing village.

Following the instructions, via telephone, of the health services of Marbella, the friends helped the pregnant woman to give birth there in the car while waiting for the arrival of the ambulance. Within minutes, the woman safely gave birth to a baby boy, as reported by mijascomunication.com.

Subsequently, the ambulance arrived and its team of medics treated the mother and baby there at the roadside. Once they verified that the mother and child were both in perfect condition they transferred them to the hospital, for a more exhaustive examination and where they carried out their recovery.

As reported by police sources, both the Guardia Civil and the Local Police were present at this event, providing help and assistance during childbirth.

