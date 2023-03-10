Xi Jinping unanimously re-elected as President of China for unprecedented third five-year term

By Chris King • 10 March 2023 • 4:46
Image of Xi Jinping
Credit: 360b/Shutterstock.com
As reported by the Xinhua news agency this morning, Friday, March 10, a total of 2,952 delegates participating in the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress in China voted unanimously to re-elect Xi Jinping as Chinese president for an unprecedented third five-year term.
The re-election of Xi Jinping – who will turn 70 in June – became possible after amendments were made to the Chinese Constitution in 2018. As a result, the same person can hold the post of head of state for an unlimited number of times.
In October, after the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Xi Jinping was also re-elected for a third term as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee.
Han Zheng was also elected Chinese vice president on Friday at the annual session of the national legislature while Zhao Leji was elected chairman of the 14th National People’s Congress Standing Committee.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.