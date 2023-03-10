Xi Jinping unanimously re-elected as President of China for unprecedented third five-year term

By Chris King • 10 March 2023 • 4:46

Image of Xi Jinping Credit: 360b/Shutterstock.com

For an unprecedented third five-year term, Xi Jinping has been unanimously re-elected as President of China.

As reported by the Xinhua news agency this morning, Friday, March 10, a total of 2,952 delegates participating in the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress in China voted unanimously to re-elect Xi Jinping as Chinese president for an unprecedented third five-year term.

The re-election of Xi Jinping – who will turn 70 in June – became possible after amendments were made to the Chinese Constitution in 2018. As a result, the same person can hold the post of head of state for an unlimited number of times.

In October, after the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Xi Jinping was also re-elected for a third term as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Han Zheng was also elected Chinese vice president on Friday at the annual session of the national legislature while Zhao Leji was elected chairman of the 14th National People’s Congress Standing Committee.

