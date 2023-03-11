By Anna Ellis • 11 March 2023 • 12:48

BBC crisis deepens as Football Focus star boycotts show. Image: Alex Scott / Twitter.

BBC has been forced to axe Football Focus on Saturday, March 11, due to its star Alex Scott pulling out in solidarity with Gary Lineker.

This follows the BBC’s decision to take Lineker off the air in the wake of his controversial tweet that said the government’s new ‘Stop The Boats’ immigration policy was ‘not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s’.

Alex Scott announced the news on Twitter, saying: “I made a decision last night that even though I love doing football focus and we have had an incredible week winning an SJA award that it just doesn’t feel right going ahead with the show today. Hopefully, I will be back in the chair next week.”

Fans were quick to respond, some showing support, one posted: “Well done for pulling out of Football Focus this afternoon. As they say, best not be a bystander. When action or protest is needed we shouldn’t reflect and think, I only wish if I…….”

