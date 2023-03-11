By Anna Ellis • 11 March 2023 • 12:48
BBC crisis deepens as Football Focus star boycotts show. Image: Alex Scott / Twitter.
This follows the BBC’s decision to take Lineker off the air in the wake of his controversial tweet that said the government’s new ‘Stop The Boats’ immigration policy was ‘not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s’.
Alex Scott announced the news on Twitter, saying: “I made a decision last night that even though I love doing football focus and we have had an incredible week winning an SJA award that it just doesn’t feel right going ahead with the show today. Hopefully, I will be back in the chair next week.”
I made a decision last night that even though I love doing football focus and we have had an incredible week winning an SJA award that it just doesn’t feel right going ahead with the show today. Hopefully I will be back in the chair next week…
— Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) March 11, 2023
Fans were quick to respond, some showing support, one posted: “Well done for pulling out of Football Focus this afternoon. As they say, best not be a bystander. When action or protest is needed we shouldn’t reflect and think, I only wish if I…….”
Well done for pulling out of Football Focus this afternoon. As they say, best not be a bystander. When action or protest is needed we shouldn’t reflect and think, I only wish if I……..
— PebblesLondon💙 #FBPE🇺🇦 (@PebblesLondon) March 11, 2023
Another fan who wasn’t quite so supportive said: “But you were entirely comfortable with @bbc downgrading and attempting to censor the World Cup opening ceremony. And all the propaganda that went along with it.”
But you were entirely comfortable with @bbc downgrading and attempting to censor the World Cup opening ceremony. And all the propaganda that went along with it.
— Abdullah Bajaber (@bajaber) March 11, 2023
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
