Berlin passes new law that allows females to go topless at public swimming pools

By Chris King • 11 March 2023 • 0:08

Image of a swimming pool. Credit: Wavemedia / Shutterstock.com

Females will be allowed to go topless at swimming pools in the German city of Berlin after the state government passed new legislation.

According to an announcement by state government officials from the German city of Berlin this Thursday, March 9, women will soon be allowed to go topless at public swimming pools. This new legislation follows a recent complaint lodged by a female who was prohibited from sunbathing topless in one of the capital’s open-air facilities.

In a written statement, the Berlin senate for justice revealed that the unidentified woman accused the city of discrimination. She demanded that the senate’s ombudsperson’s office should apply equal treatment for both sexes when it came to swimming topless.

The statement explained that, as a result of the complaint – which resulted in the ombudsman getting involved – the Berliner Baederbetriebe, which runs Berlin’s public pools, made the decision to adapt its ruling on the need for females to wear tops in the facilities. No specific date was given for the implementation of this rule change.

Doris Liebscher, the head of the ombudsperson’s office, said: “The ombudsperson’s office very much welcomes the decision of the Baederbetriebe, because it establishes equal rights for all Berliners, whether male, female, or non-binary, and because it also creates legal certainty for the staff at the Baederbetriebe”.

Previously, any female daring to expose her breasts in any of the city’s pools was instructed to cover herself immediately or leave the pool. In some instances, they were even banned from the swimming facility. “Now it is important that the regulation is applied consistently and that no more expulsions or house bans are issued”, added Liebscher, as reported by apnews.com.

In 2022, several German cities, including Siegen in North Rhine-Westphalia and Gottingen in Lower Saxony, introduced topless swimming in public pools. Bathing regulations were also changed in the Lower Saxony state capital of Hanover at the end of 2022. Its rule change dictated that only ‘primary sex organs’ have to be covered ‘in the wet area’ of municipal pools.

