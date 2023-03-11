By Chris King • 11 March 2023 • 18:14

BT Sports believed to have made Gary Lineker signing a priority for next season's rebrand

Gary Lineker is reported to be at the top of the BT Sport shopping list for next season when they will be rebranded as TNT Sports.

Gary Linker is a hot property right now after he was suspended by the BBC yesterday, Friday, March 10, over his controversial tweet about Rishi Sunak’s migrant bill. With BT Sport preparing to rebrand itself as TNT Sports this summer, it is believed that they are keen to make the former England striker a priority signing, according to dailymail.co.uk.

His future at the Beeb is still up in the air, with tonight’s edition of Match Of The Day thrown into turmoil as a result of Lineker being temporarily taken off the air. His fellow pundits all stood in solidarity with him and refused to appear on the show. This left the broadcaster to make the decision to go ahead without any presenters or pundits.

Subsequently, commentators refused to cover the matches, and footballers refused to give post-match interviews to the BBC. The boycott even affected BBC radio, with commentators refusing to cover today’s games.

A source close to the ex-Leicester City, Everton and Barcelona star said that before Gary would even consider going back to MOTD, the BBC would need to make a massive U-turn. Whether this happens, remains to be seen, but it is guaranteed that the 62-year-old will not be short of job offers should he decide to walk away from the show.

BT Sport was recently taken over by Warner Brothers Discovery so to entice Lineker to be their frontman would indeed be a major scoop for the company. He previously spent six years hosting the channels Champions League coverage, which ended in 2021. The new TNT Sports studios in west London are located near his home, which is another bonus.

When they relaunch as TNT Sports, the channel will already have the rights to screen live Champions League matches for the next four seasons. It will also have two more years of its Premier League rights contract to run, which means Lineker could then be hosting the top football matches both domestically and in Europe. TNT is also said to be trying to secure the rights to EFL matches.

