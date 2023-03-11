UPDATE: Players set to decline interviews, joining boycott of MOTD in solidarity against BBC's Gary Lineker decision Close
Countdown star makes a cheeky swipe at Gary Lineker amidst BBC furore

By Anna Ellis • 11 March 2023 • 11:13

Countdown star makes a cheeky swipe at Gary Lineker amidst BBC furore. Image: Fred Duval / Shutterstock.com.

In the middle of the ongoing saga, Countdown star, Susie Dent, appears to make a thinly veiled swipe on Twitter.

Social media fans drew attention to the bold timing of Susie’s tweet last night, Friday, March 10, with Gary Lineker stepping back from Match of the Day following a controversial ‘breach’ of guidelines.

The TV star regularly tweets a word of the day, choosing yesterday’s word to be ‘mumpsimuses’, which she defined as: “Those who insist they are right and apportion blame to others without looking at themselves.”

One fan responded: “❤️ you Susie. The beauty of words to encapsulate the feelings of lots of the nation!”

Another added: “Oooh. Susie is close to getting cancelled for saying things that could be construed as criticizing the regime.”

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

