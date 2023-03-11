By Anna Ellis • 11 March 2023 • 11:13
Countdown star makes a cheeky swipe at Gary Lineker amidst BBC furore. Image: Fred Duval / Shutterstock.com.
Social media fans drew attention to the bold timing of Susie’s tweet last night, Friday, March 10, with Gary Lineker stepping back from Match of the Day following a controversial ‘breach’ of guidelines.
The TV star regularly tweets a word of the day, choosing yesterday’s word to be ‘mumpsimuses’, which she defined as: “Those who insist they are right and apportion blame to others without looking at themselves.”
Word of the day is ‘mumpsimuses’ (16th century): those who insist they are right and apportion blame to others without looking at themselves.
— Susie Dent (@susie_dent) March 10, 2023
One fan responded: “❤️ you Susie. The beauty of words to encapsulate the feelings of lots of the nation!”
Another added: “Oooh. Susie is close to getting cancelled for saying things that could be construed as criticizing the regime.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
