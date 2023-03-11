Countdown star makes a cheeky swipe at Gary Lineker amidst BBC furore

Social media fans drew attention to the bold timing of Susie’s tweet last night, Friday, March 10, with Gary Lineker stepping back from Match of the Day following a controversial ‘breach’ of guidelines. The TV star regularly tweets a word of the day, choosing yesterday’s word to be ‘mumpsimuses’, which she defined as: “Those who insist they are right and apportion blame to others without looking at themselves.”

Word of the day is ‘mumpsimuses’ (16th century): those who insist they are right and apportion blame to others without looking at themselves. — Susie Dent (@susie_dent) March 10, 2023