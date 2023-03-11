From ice to ice cubes this weekend as weather very different in northern and southern Europe

By Sarah Newton-John • 11 March 2023 • 8:58

The sunny south this weekend/Shutterstock Images

Polar air brings snow to the UK while temperatures are forecast to reach 30C in southern Spain. The European continent this week has seen marked contrast in the weather between the north and south.

From snow in parts of northern Spain last month and snow this weekend in Finland and the UK, the southern regions will be much warmer. So far this month, temperatures have been more than 2C below average around the UK, and on Thursday parts of northern England and Wales experienced the heaviest snow of the winter. Temperatures also dropped to -16C in northern Scotland.

In contrast, across parts of south-east Spain temperatures have been reaching the high 20s this week, and this weekend places such as Valencia and Alicante may reach 30C or a little higher. For Valencia this is about 10C above the climatological average for a mid-March day.

Saturday’s maximums in Spain are predicted to be 26 in Barcelona, 30 in Alicante/Alacant, 25 in Granada, 21 in Madrid, 26 In Malaga, 31 in Murcia, 26 in Sevilla.

By contrast, there are yellow weather warnings in place for the UK this weekend, snow and ice predicted.

