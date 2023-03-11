It makes seasonal sense to eat what’s here for the asking

By Linda Hall • 11 March 2023 • 17:45
: STRAWBERRY TIME: In Spanish shops now
Photo credit: Pixabay/Eszter Miller
Start with strawberries, rich in Vitamin C, fibre, potassium, folate and the antioxidant anthocyanin. They help to balance blood sugar, with polyphenols that boost the immune system and healthy cell renewal.
Move on to asparagus, the slim dark green “trigueros” whose season is just beginning. They are abundant in vitamin K, needed for blood clotting, heart and bone health and cancer prevention, as well as copper, selenium, Vitamin D and the B vitamins.
Also, add broad beans to your shopping list. One of the world’s oldest crops, they too are brimming with nutrients that include folate, phosphorous, manganese, magnesium and the B Vitamins.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.