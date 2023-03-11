It makes seasonal sense to eat what’s here for the asking

By Linda Hall • 11 March 2023 • 17:45

: STRAWBERRY TIME: In Spanish shops now Photo credit: Pixabay/Eszter Miller

INSTEAD of eliminating anything from your diet right now, eat what’s here for the asking this spring.

Start with strawberries, rich in Vitamin C, fibre, potassium, folate and the antioxidant anthocyanin. They help to balance blood sugar, with polyphenols that boost the immune system and healthy cell renewal.

Move on to asparagus, the slim dark green “trigueros” whose season is just beginning. They are abundant in vitamin K, needed for blood clotting, heart and bone health and cancer prevention, as well as copper, selenium, Vitamin D and the B vitamins.

Also, add broad beans to your shopping list. One of the world’s oldest crops, they too are brimming with nutrients that include folate, phosphorous, manganese, magnesium and the B Vitamins.

