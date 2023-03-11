It’s harder for seniors when clocks go forward in late March

By Linda Hall • 11 March 2023 • 15:21
SPRING FORWARD: An hour’s sleep lost when clocks change
Photo credit: Pixabay/Alexas Fotos
But even a minor time change affects the health, especially for the elderly or those with chronic illnesses, health professionals say.
Interrupted sleep patterns are the biggest problem, skewing natural circadian rhythms, while hospitals note a significantly higher risk of heart attack during the two weeks after clocks go forward. Road accidents also rise.
Seniors suffer more than anyone else, doctors found. For the first few days they recommend going to bed and rising at the same time to keep the internal clock on time, while laying off caffeine and alcohol.
Work up a sweat walking or cycling, and enjoy the spring sun which helps to regulate natural rhythms, they said.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.