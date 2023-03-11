It’s harder for seniors when clocks go forward in late March

By Linda Hall • 11 March 2023 • 15:21

SPRING FORWARD: An hour’s sleep lost when clocks change Photo credit: Pixabay/Alexas Fotos

ON March 26 we lose an hour’s sleep, although as it’s a Sunday most of us manage a lie-in.

But even a minor time change affects the health, especially for the elderly or those with chronic illnesses, health professionals say.

Interrupted sleep patterns are the biggest problem, skewing natural circadian rhythms, while hospitals note a significantly higher risk of heart attack during the two weeks after clocks go forward. Road accidents also rise.

Seniors suffer more than anyone else, doctors found. For the first few days they recommend going to bed and rising at the same time to keep the internal clock on time, while laying off caffeine and alcohol.

Work up a sweat walking or cycling, and enjoy the spring sun which helps to regulate natural rhythms, they said.

