Lledoners prisoner who escaped a year and a half ago arrested in Germany

The detainee, who was facing a maximum sentence of 25 years in Catalonia, has been admitted to a German prison awaiting extradition and re-entry into Lledoners, the Mossos d’Esquadra said in a statement on Saturday, March 11.

The man, aged 29, has been located thanks to the investigations of the group of search of fugitives attached to the general police station of a criminal investigation of the Mossos.

The now-arrested man was in Lledoners prison awaiting trial for 5 robberies with violence committed in the Bages region of Barcelona when he took advantage of an ambulance transfer to the General Hospital of Manresa to escape in October 2021.

After being treated at the hospital, the man evaded police surveillance and fled to Belgium and Germany.

The coordination mechanisms between the police in Germany and Catalonia have allowed his location and arrest, in collaboration with the investigating court of Manresa, which issued a European arrest and surrender warrant.

