Meet China’s new Prime Minister Li Qiang, a close aide of President Xi Jinping

By Sarah Newton-John • 11 March 2023 • 7:38

Chinese Communist Party meeting/Shutterstock Images

Li Qiang has been appointed Prime Minister under China’s President Xi Jinping, who was also enthusiastically re-elected today. The pair have a lengthy political history together.

Li Qiang will be in charge of China’s day to day management and macroeconomic policy. He is the former head of the Communist Party in Shanghai and oversaw the chaotic two months of Covid-19 lockdown last spring. He succeeds Li Keqiang who held the post for 10 years.

The 63-year-old leader received almost all the votes of the more than 2,900 delegates gathered at the annual session of the National People’s Congress (NPC), which re-elected Xi Jinping to an unprecedented third term as president.

Xi’s resolution appointing Li Qiang as prime minister was read aloud in the huge hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday morning. In October Li Qiang was propelled to number two in the Communist Party.

Unlike most of his predecessors, Li Qiang has no central government experience, but he does have extensive local administration backgrounds.

He was Xi Jinping ‘s chief of staff when he led the party in the coastal region of Zhejiang (east) between 2004 and 2007.

The vote for Li Qiang had 2,936 votes in favor, three against and eight abstentions.

His rapid promotions since then reflect the high level of trust placed in him by the powerful Chinese president.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Li Qiang is known inside the country as a pro-business pragmatist unafraid to push the boundaries of Communist Party rule. Party insiders say he’s also a loyalist who will implement Beijing’s policies effectively and aggressively when needed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.