More RMT strikes: Limited rail service and no trains at all in some areas

Due to the action, there will be limited service on Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express with early shutdowns, and no trains at all in some areas.

Where services are operating, passengers should expect disruption, longer waiting times and busy trains. Around only a third of the usual services will be running.

The first and last trains will be particularly busy. Passengers should consider travelling later and returning earlier, especially as no alternative transport can be made available.

All customers must check the latest travel updates for their specific stations, both in advance and on the day of travel, including before setting off – using journey planners such as nationalrail.co.uk.

Southern is hoping to run services on more routes than on recent strike days, however, all those that do operate will be on limited service, with a later start and earlier finish than normal. Gatwick Express will also operate some services.

Additionally, services will also start later on the days after the strikes: 17 and 19 March.

Jenny Saunders Customer Services Director said: “We’re really sorry for the inconvenience this RMT union action will once again cause our customers. With only a limited service running, starting later and finishing earlier than usual, I must advise customers to check for their specific journey details, as there’ll be lots of variations from station to station.”

“I truly appreciate how hard this is going to be for our customers. These national strikes are terrible for everyone and are the last thing anyone wants as we try to regrow the railway after the pandemic.”

