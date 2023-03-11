By Chris King • 11 March 2023 • 0:48

Image of a man arrested in handcuffs next to a laptop. Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com

A court on the Balearic island of Mallorca has jailed a Moroccan jihadist who called himself ‘Allah’s hitman’.

A 50-year-old Moroccan jihadist who called himself ‘Allah’s hitman’, was sent to prison by a judge in a court in the town of Campos on the Balearic island of Mallorca this Thursday, March 9. He had recently been found guilty of radicalising his messages and threats.

An investigation was launched last September after a social media profile was detected making pro-jihadist posts. Initial investigations discovered that one person was managing different profiles on social networks, in which he had hundreds of followers.

Through these accounts, he was seen to be constantly making threatening posts against any type of authority, police and military, calling himself a jihadist, mujahidin, and ‘Allah’s hitman’. The owner of these accounts was found to be a Moroccan male with no fixed address in Spain.

It turned out that he had been detected in recent years in different Spanish provinces, where he had been managing criminal profiles on social networks from his mobile device.