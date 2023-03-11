UPDATE: Death toll in German city of Hamburg confirmed as seven with gunman taking his own life Close
Moroccan jihadist calling himself ‘Allah’s hitman’ jailed by a court on the Balearic island of Mallorca

By Chris King • 11 March 2023 • 0:48

Image of a man arrested in handcuffs next to a laptop. Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com

A court on the Balearic island of Mallorca has jailed a Moroccan jihadist who called himself ‘Allah’s hitman’.

 

A 50-year-old Moroccan jihadist who called himself ‘Allah’s hitman’, was sent to prison by a judge in a court in the town of Campos on the Balearic island of Mallorca this Thursday, March 9. He had recently been found guilty of radicalising his messages and threats.
An investigation was launched last September after a social media profile was detected making pro-jihadist posts. Initial investigations discovered that one person was managing different profiles on social networks, in which he had hundreds of followers.
Through these accounts, he was seen to be constantly making threatening posts against any type of authority, police and military, calling himself a jihadist, mujahidin, and ‘Allah’s hitman’. The owner of these accounts was found to be a Moroccan male with no fixed address in Spain.
It turned out that he had been detected in recent years in different Spanish provinces, where he had been managing criminal profiles on social networks from his mobile device.

At the beginning of this year, he travelled to Egypt where he was arrested by the authorities of that country when he tried to travel to Sudan. That was when he was expelled to Spanish territory.

The pro-Daesh threats and propaganda that he shared on social networks among his numerous followers had multiplied in recent weeks. His messages had also become more radical in their nature.

In one of his last posts, he directly incited his followers to commit an attack against police officers, which subsequently led to his immediate arrest.

During his arrest, documentation, an electronic device, and a knife that he always carried with him were seized. He was made available to the courts today who decreed his entry into incommunicado prison, as reported by mallorcadiario.com.

___________________________________________________________

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

