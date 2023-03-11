By Chris King • 11 March 2023 • 0:48
Image of a man arrested in handcuffs next to a laptop.
Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com
At the beginning of this year, he travelled to Egypt where he was arrested by the authorities of that country when he tried to travel to Sudan. That was when he was expelled to Spanish territory.
The pro-Daesh threats and propaganda that he shared on social networks among his numerous followers had multiplied in recent weeks. His messages had also become more radical in their nature.
In one of his last posts, he directly incited his followers to commit an attack against police officers, which subsequently led to his immediate arrest.
During his arrest, documentation, an electronic device, and a knife that he always carried with him were seized. He was made available to the courts today who decreed his entry into incommunicado prison, as reported by mallorcadiario.com.
👮👮♀ Detenido en #Mallorca un presunto yihadista por delitos de #amenazas y auto adoctrinamiento
👉 Gestionaba varios perfiles en redes sociales 💻 desde los que realizaba las amenazas y compartía material pro #Daesh
❌Ya está en prisión pic.twitter.com/Yq788XrJvD
— Policía Nacional (@policia) March 10, 2023
