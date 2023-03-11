Muslim man beaten to death by Hindu nationalists in Bihar, India, for transporting sacred beef

By Chris King • 11 March 2023 • 22:09

A Muslim man accused of transporting beef was beaten to death by a mob in the state of Bihar in India.

Nasib Qureshi, a 47-year-old Muslim Indian has been killed by a mob in the Indian state of Bihar after being accused of transporting beef, an animal that is sacred in the Hinduism religion.

According to national media reports, since the present government took over the country in 2014, there have been many such cases with killings in broad daylight at the hands of Hindu mobs.

As reported by the Indian press, the victim – from the Hasanpura area of Siwan – was robbed last Tuesday, March 7, in Rasulpur, in the Chharpa district of West Bengal. Nasib was intercepted by a mob and beaten by dozens of people armed with sticks and other sharp utensils.

He was beaten until he lost consciousness and he was subsequently taken to Daroda Hospital. From there, he was later referred to Siwan Sadar Hospital but died on the way to Patna.

Three suspects have already been arrested by Saran Police, who assured in a press release on March 8 that there is an investigation underway to locate the remaining suspects deemed responsible for the attack.

In a statement to maktoobmedia.com, Ashraf Qureshi, a relative of the victim, recalled: “Nasib was a worker. He had six daughters and a son. One of them is not married and they should give him a job as an official. The guilty must be punished”.

Meer Faisal, a nephew of the victim who was with him at the time of the attack, but managed to escape, denounced that at first, the Police tried to handle the incident as an ‘accident’.

“I went to the police station to ask about my uncle’s whereabouts. However, they misbehaved and I was asked to leave the police station. When I asked again, I was abused and told, ‘Those people didn’t chop you; you people should be chopped. Get out of here, otherwise, you will be treated like your uncle'”, he explained in a tweet.

