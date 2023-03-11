One dead and three injured after traffic accident on A-7 motorway in Almeria

By Chris King • 11 March 2023 • 19:37

Image of a Guardia Civil traffic officer. Credit: Guardia Civil

A fatal traffic accident on the A-7 motorway as it passes through Almeria province left one person dead and three others injured, one seriously.

According to Emergencias 112, one person has died and three others injured after a traffic accident that occurred today, Saturday, March 11, on the A-7 motorway where it passes through Almeria province.

Specifically, the accident took place at around midday. The 112 switchboards received several calls from members of the public informing the operators of a head-on collision between two cars at Km758 of the aforementioned road, in the Murcia direction.

Witnesses indicated that one of the vehicles crossed – for unknown reasons – into the opposite lane of traffic on a section of the highway that was under construction, where only one lane is currently enabled in each direction.

The coordinating centre immediately deployed patrols from the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Department to the location, along with the Almeria Fire Brigade, an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre, and road maintenance teams.

Sources from the Guardia Civil and the Fire Department confirmed the death of one person in the incident, of whom no further information has been released. They indicated that three more people were injured as a result of the accident, with one serious and two others suffering minor injuries.

Significant delays were caused along the motorway as a result of the emergency services carrying out their actions. The road is now open again, traffic is flowing as normal, and the route is expedited.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.