By Chris King • 11 March 2023 • 20:20

Image of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Shag 7799 / Shutterstock.com.

After refusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request to broadcast a video message, the organisers of the Oscars have been accused of hypocrisy.

Dmitry Kuleba, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, said that the refusal to allow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak at the Oscars on March 12 raises doubts about the moral viability of the film award organisers. The diplomat made his remark this Saturday, March 11, during an interview with the German newspaper Bild.

“I just want to say: people, if you are going to award a film about the war and do not understand that it is precisely when you drink champagne, put on beautiful clothes and diamonds and do not want to hear the real story of the war that is happening here and now, something is wrong with you”, insisted Kuleba.

The German film ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, released on the streaming service Netflix, is nominated for the Oscar in the category ‘Best Foreign Language Film’. Based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque, this book is one of the most famous anti-war works of the 20th century.

Variety magazine earlier reported on the Academy’s refusal to allow Zelensky to make an appearance at the Oscars. Their source said that Mike Simpson – a spokesman for the Hollywood agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) – approached the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with a request to give Zelenskyy time to broadcast a video message. His request was allegedly denied, but without publicly explaining the reason.

Zelenskyy was also denied in 2022. According to Variety, the decision was made by award producer Will Packer. “Hollywood pays attention to Ukraine only because the affected side is white”, he said. At the same time, other military conflicts involving people of other races in Los Angeles are ‘ignored’, he added.

Over the past year, the Ukrainian president has delivered speeches at the Golden Globe and Grammy award ceremonies, as well as at the Cannes Film Festival. Also, on April 3, 2022, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences showed Zelenskyy’s video message at the Grammy 3 music award ceremony, as reported by gazeta.ru.

“Support us in any way, do not be silent, and then peace will come to our cities”. the Ukrainian president said. Immediately after his message, the singer John Legend performed, accompanied by Ukrainian singers and musicians.

The Cannes Film Festival was remembered not only for Zelenskyy’s address. On May 28, they gave the Palm Dog award to a Ukrainian dog named Patron, who famously helps to search for unexploded mines.

In a statement, the State Emergency Service announced: “Today in Cannes, Patron was awarded the Palm Dog Award – the most prestigious film award in the world, which is awarded to four-legged! And since Patron has really become a world newsreel star over the past couple of months, the jury unanimously decided that our tailed pyrotechnician is worthy of the “Palm” status, ” said in a statement.

___________________________________________________________

