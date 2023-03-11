Pope Francis insists he will only visit Kyiv if he can go to Moscow as well

By Chris King • 11 March 2023 • 18:38

Image of Pope Francis. Credit: AM113 / Shutterstock.com

A visit to Kyiv can only take place if he also goes to Moscow insisted Pope Francis during an interview.

In an interview with the Argentinian newspaper La Nacion today, Saturday, March 11, Pope Francis said that the Vatican is taking certain diplomatic steps in connection with the ongoing situation in Ukraine. “Right now, the Vatican is doing some more diplomatic things to see if something can be done”, he told the news outlet.

At the same time, the Pope stressed that the Vatican does not have a peace plan, but that there is a “desire to serve the world”. The pontiff also revealed that he did not know if a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelenskyy would take place.

However, a meeting of world delegates on this occasion was quite possible he stressed. He also noted that he was ready to go to Kyiv, but only on the condition that he also went to Moscow during the same trip.

Earlier, Pope Francis said that the “imperial interests” of different countries were involved in the conflict in Ukraine. He also expressed his readiness to meet with Vladimir Putin, calling him a “cultured man”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.