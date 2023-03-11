Spain’s National Police arrest a Lithuanian fugitive wanted for drug trafficking in Malaga

During the investigation, movable property and a property have been blocked, according to the National Police on Saturday, March 3.

After the Lithuanian Prosecutor General’s Office issued a European investigation warrant, the agents carried out an entry and search at his home where two high-end vehicles, three luxury watches, several mobile devices and computer equipment were seized.

The operation was carried out in the framework of EMPACT (European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats) co-financed by the European Union.

