By Anna Ellis • 11 March 2023 • 11:24
Spain's National Police arrest a Lithuanian fugitive wanted for drug trafficking in Malaga. Image: Formatoriginal / Shutterstock.com.
During the investigation, movable property and a property have been blocked, according to the National Police on Saturday, March 3.
After the Lithuanian Prosecutor General’s Office issued a European investigation warrant, the agents carried out an entry and search at his home where two high-end vehicles, three luxury watches, several mobile devices and computer equipment were seized.
The operation was carried out in the framework of EMPACT (European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats) co-financed by the European Union.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.