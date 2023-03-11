By Chris King • 11 March 2023 • 20:45

BBC Director-General Tim Davie refuses to resign over 'Linekergate' carnage

With its broadcasting schedules reduced to chaos, BBC Director-General Tim Davie has refused to resign over what has been dubbed ‘Linekergate’.

Saturday, March 11 at 8:45pm

Amid the ongoing fallout at the BBC over what has been dubbed ‘Linekergate’, the corporation’s Director-General Tim Davie has remained adamant and refused to resign. He apologised for the carnage caused to the schedules of both television and radio broadcasts by the BBC today, Saturday, March 11.

‘I’m sorry audiences have been affected and they haven’t got the programming. As a keen sports fan I know to miss programming is a real blow and I’m sorry about that. We are working very hard to resolve this situation and make sure we get output on air’, Davie told the BBC.

He made a point of adding: Everyone wants to calmly resolve the situation. Gary Lineker’s the best in the business – that’s not for debate’, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Saturday, March 11 at 8am

Footballers are reportedly planning to refuse to give interviews to the BBC after today’s matches over the row that saw Gary Lineker dropped from Match of the Day because of a tweet on Government immigration policy.

The footballers’ union, the PFA, was reported to be prepared to back any members who take the stand in support of Lineker, and regular Match of the Day pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer. BBC News sports editor Dan Roan said that players from ‘several clubs’ had contacted the PFA for advice.

Henry Winter, the chief football writer for The Times, also predicted boycotts of BBC post-match interviews. The BBC announced yesterday that Match of the Day tonight (Saturday, March 11) would not feature any pundits, and would focus just on match action.

Friday, March 10 at 8pm

Alan Shearer has announced his intention to join Ian Wright in boycotting Match Of The Day. Both football legends have apparently informed the BBC that they will not appear on this weekend’s show.

I have informed the BBC that I won’t be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night. — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) March 10, 2023

The former Arsenal and England Women’s star Alex Scott has made the same decision. She posted a gif on her Twitter profile showing Bernie Sanders saying ‘Nah! Not me’ with the caption ‘FYI’.

Friday, March 10 at 6:45pm

After the BBC announced that Gary Linker would be ‘stepping back’ as presenter of Match Of The Day, Ian Wright has announced that he will stand in solidarity with him and is refusing to appear on this Saturday’s show.

Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) March 10, 2023

Gary Neville tweeted: “When you take on the Tories and the system! Awful people who we need gone. Off for a wine”.

When you take on the Tories and the system! Awful people who we need gone. Off for a 🍷 https://t.co/o2TAI9mPFS — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 10, 2023

A tweet from Piers Morgan read: “How pathetically spineless.. I now demand the BBC suspend every presenter who has made public comments about news or current affairs – starting with Sir David Attenborough and Lord Sugar”.

WTF? How pathetically spineless.. I now demand the BBC suspend every presenter who has made public comment about news or current affairs – starting with Sir David Attenborough and Lord Sugar. https://t.co/7DRtFEOAVa — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2023

Friday, March 10 at 6:08pm

In a statement released this afternoon, the BBC has confirmed that Gary Lineker will be temporarily ‘stepping down’ from his role presenting Match Of The Day. The 62-year-old former England footballer has found himself embroiled in controversy after he tweeted an opinion about Rishi Sunak’s new migrant bill on his Twitter account earlier this week.

“The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines. The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media”, read the statement from the Beeb.

It continued: “When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none. We have never said that Gary should be an opinion-free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies”.

Lineker had earlier tweeted suggesting that he was not going to face any reprimand from BBC bosses over his comments. His original tweet caused fierce debates over whether he should be allowed to voice a personal opinion on his Twitter or not.