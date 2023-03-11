USA, UK and Australia to meet Monday on security pact in light of a fast-rising China

By Sarah Newton-John • 11 March 2023 • 11:10

San Diego where the leaders will meet/Shutterstock Images

The leaders of the United States, Britain and Australia will meet Monday in San Diego with an expected announcement on nuclear submarines, a landmark step in military cooperation as concerns grow over Chinese military presence in the Pacific.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will gather in the California naval hub to flesh out the new three-way security pact dubbed AUKUS that the nations unveiled in September 2021.

The key element of AUKUS was a U.S. agreement to export to Australia its prized technology of nuclear-powered submarines, previously shared only with Britain when it designed its undersea fleet in the 1960s.

Ahead of the expected announcement for British-built submarines with U.S. parts, China warned that AUKUS risked setting off an arms race and accused the three countries of setting back nuclear non-proliferation efforts.

“We urge the U.S., the U.K. and Australia to abandon the Cold War mentality and zero-sum games, honor international obligations in good faith and do more things that are conducive to regional peace and stability,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

Charles Edel, the Australia chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said that the United States through AUKUS was strengthening two of its closest allies and seeking to convince China “that it is no longer operating in a permissive security environment.”

“Each nation has a slightly different rationale for AUKUS but it largely boils down to China,” he said.

For Australia, AUKUS represents a major shift in strategy as distrust grows of China, while for Britain, the partnership offers a new outlet for influence after its divorce from the European Union, Edel said.

