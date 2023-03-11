Wagner mercenaries are still being recruited from Russian prisons

By Sarah Newton-John • 11 March 2023 • 10:40

Russian prisoners/Shutterstock Images

UN experts have warned of the “alarming” recruitment of prisoners in Russian jails by the Wagner Group, an organization of mercenaries affiliated with the Kremlin, through tactics that Violate Human Rights and endanger their individual liberties.

According to the Moscow Times, in early February the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin said that Wagner’s recruitment from prisons had ended, apparently under pressure from the Defence Ministry, contradicting UN accounts as reported today by EuropePress.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of visits by members of the so-called Wagner Group to penal institutions in various regions of Russia, offering pardons for criminal sentences to prisoners who join the Group and participate in the war in Ukraine, in addition to making payments monthly to their families,” the experts said, according to EuropePress.

“We have information that several recruits have been executed for trying to escape and, in other cases, have been seriously injured as a warning to other prisoners,” the experts explained. “These tactics constitute violations of Human Rights and could be war crimes.”

Recruited prisoners are trained before being sent to the front, after signing a “contract” with the group. Prisoners directly participate in armed conflict and rebuild infrastructure in Russian controlled territories.

UN experts call on the international community, Russia included, to remember that “States have an obligation to prohibit individuals and companies from exploiting the vulnerability of prisoners for their own benefit.”

According to the Moscow Times, Prigozhin, announced the opening of Wagner recruitment centers in dozens of cities across Russia on Friday.

“Recruitment centres for PMC Wagner have opened in 42 Russian cities,” Prigozhin said in a statement, referring to his private military company.

Fighters would be recruited from sports centres and martial arts clubs, Prigozhin added.

