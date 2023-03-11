Wagner PMC boss Prigozhin claims Russian troops are only 1.2km from centre of Bakhmut in Ukraine

By Chris King • 11 March 2023 • 19:19

Russian troops are currently only 1.2km from the administrative centre of Bakhmut in Ukraine according to the Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder and head of Wagner PMC insisted today, Saturday, March 11, that Russian forces are located just 1.2 km from the administrative centre of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).



In a video posted on the Telegram channel of his Concord press service, he explained: “That’s about a five-story building where the smoke comes from – the building of the city administration, the administrative centre of the city. It’s 1km and 200m away”.

The mercenary chief also showed in the video the former main fortified areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), from where they controlled the northeastern part of Bakhmut.

He noted that they would probably try to conduct a counteroffensive from the north of the city. “It is important for us that the fighters cover our flanks. If the flanks are covered, then everything is in order”, Prigozhin added.

Bakhmut is located in the Kyiv-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Fierce battles have been raging in the city now for many months. According to the latest reports, Russian forces have cut or taken under fire control all the paved roads to the city.

The thaw that has recently begun after the hard winter has seriously complicated the delivery of ammunition and personnel to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by tass.ru.

