061 Health Emergency Centre in Almeria receives a rating of 9.33 out of 10

The results obtained this year show that the humane treatment received from the professionals of the health teams and the safety transmitted by the emergency team is the most highly rated dimensions, with 9.3 and 9.2, respectively.

They are followed by the understanding of the information provided during the assistance and the information provided itself, with 9 and 8.8 out of 10.

This is the score given to the 061 health emergency service in the annual satisfaction survey that the 061 Health Emergency Centre, which belongs to the Andalusian Health Service of the Regional Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs, has been carrying out since 2000.

An evaluation of the quality of the service provided by citizens who have required the attention of the 061 emergency teams and which was only interrupted during the year 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

