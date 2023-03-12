60 per cent of men in Almeria hardly do any housework

Although great progress has been made it would appear there are those who still need to do more.

And this is true both in terms of age and gender, as not everyone contributes in the same way. One figure is truly resounding. Sixty per cent of men in Almeria hardly do any housework. In other words, half of them barely lift a finger or do so only occasionally.

And the other certainty, according to the INE, leaves a rather high figure: 81 per cent of women in Almeria participate in most of the housework.

The fact is that according to the Social Security affiliations, in Almeria there are on average 180,000 men in work in 2023, while the number of women is more than 140,000. These figures show that there are no excuses!

