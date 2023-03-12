By Imran Khan • 12 March 2023 • 13:51

A mega-tsunami could hit the UK any day ‘killing millions’ warns expert. Image by Vladimir3d Shutterstock.com

An expert from UK says a mega-tsunami could hit the country anytime destroying coastal towns and cities

An expert has issued a warning that the UK could be hit by a mega-tsunami if a ‘rock the size of Isle of Man’ falls into the Atlantic Ocean.

As per Sir David King, cited in the Mirror, the rock could come from a landslide in the Canary Islands and could push a huge wall of water, if triggered.

King who earlier served as the Chief Scientific Adviser to the UK government also stated that “The resulting devastation would send a rock the size of the Isle of Man into the Atlantic Ocean with a tsunami several metres high sent plummeting towards the UK”.

He claims that millions of towns and cities including “Brighton, Southampton, Bournemouth, Portsmouth and Exeter would be wiped out, with the flood reaching further inland to London”.

“That might sound like a long time to give people to escape, but there are other places where people had longer to flee yet many people still died”, said King.

He stated, “What would happen in London is that everyone would get into their cars all at once to escape the city and they’d block all the roads”, adding, “People wouldn’t be able to get out in time and they would essentially die in their cars.”

“In the case of tsunamis, the shallower the waters are, the larger the wave will get”, King continued.

He then said that once “Once the tsunami passes through the English Channel and into the Thames Estuary, it will grow in size and cause all sorts of destruction in the city”.

“It could happen in 10,000 years’ time, but it could also happen tomorrow”, he concluded.

King who also worked as a Professor of Chemistry at the University of East Anglia has also compared the possible scenario in London with Lisbon in 1755.

Lisbon was hit by a 10-metre-high wave after an earthquake estimated between 8.5 and 9 magnitudes which killed over 100,000 people.

