AI predicts stratospheric rise for DogeCoin, while Big Eyes Coin and Shiba Inu continue to grow steadily

By EWN • 12 March 2023 • 9:30

DogeCoin (DOGE) holders have been reassured by a recent AI forecast suggesting that a price increase for this OG meme token is right around the corner. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) continue to add to their functionality and boost their social media presence. Read below to find out.

DogeCoin: Rising the Ranks

DogeCoin (DOGE) is showing signs of recovery following its recent price dip of 10% this past week. The OG meme coin has now surpassed Polygon (MATIC) in market capitalisation rankings and is now the 9th largest cryptocurrency in the market right now, at $10.3 Billion. Those who doubted the utility and popularity of meme coins can eat their words as, according to data acquired by Finbold from CoinCodex on March 7, the price of $DOGE is expected to increase to $0.097 by December 31, 2023. This would make it a 36.6% gain compared to its current price of $0.072. The meme token has made meteoric gains since the year’s turn, having grown steadily by 94%. This is certainly reassuring news to $DOGE holders, who continue to believe in the token’s initiative and power.

Big Eyes Coin: Supporting education for all

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) continues to ride its high, having raised a record-breaking $31 Million in presale funds. The spike in popularity could be attributed to its recent addition of the Malala Fund to its charitable donation initiatives. The project is currently raising funds in honour of International Womens Day, with the express goal of closing the gender pay gap and donating towards organisations that advocate for and work towards increasing the accessibility of education to all girls across the world.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) certainly emphasises the importance of equal opportunities and education for all in its commitment to creating a considerate, diverse and inclusive community. Furthermore, members are consistently offered lucrative opportunities to win $BIG reward – the most recent opportunity being the release of the lavish Loot Boxes. These randomised mystery prize boxes add an element of excitement for investors who are considering joining the cutest crypto community.

As part of the presale, users will be able to purchase loot boxes that can produce returns of up to 5000%, depending on the type of loot box chosen. This, along with the development of the Big Eyes DAO (decentralised autonomous organisation) in which community members can actively engage in the decision-making process of the project and vote on the direction it should take, only adds to the fantastic functionality of this rising meme coin.

Shiba Inu: Unstoppable Growth

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to showcase its functionality, having now joined Unstoppable Domains as a payment option for domain name purchases. The meme token is making a name for itself as a useful transactional currency that is constantly expanding. The Shiba Inu ecosystem is expected to flourish with the addition of the Shibarium blockchain, a layer-2 network that is expected to drop this week. Shibarium will serve as a beta testnet that mimics real-world functioning by bundling multiple off-chain transactions into a single layer-1 transaction, which will reduce data load and decrease fees. The SHIB Army have long awaited this wonderful feature since the announcement earlier this year, as the project is gearing towards having a stronger focus on metaverse technology and Web3 gaming applications.

To find out more about the Big Eyes Coin project, check out the links below.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido