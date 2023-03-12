Alcazaba in Almeria increased visits last year by 41.71% compared to 2021

Although the final balance still puts the number of visitors to the monument at 21 per cent below that of 2019, the year before the coronavirus crisis.

The restrictions that still persisted at the beginning of last year have partially hindered the recovery of visits to the main monument of the province

The biggest increases that coincided with the holiday periods of Easter and summer have upped the figures to reach 201,447 entries to the complex.

According to the data handled by the Junta de Andalucia, collected by Europa Press, 59,295 more people have visited the main monument of the province of Almería over the last year than in 2021, when the number of visitors was less than 143,000, a figure similar to that reached for the first time in the year 2000.

