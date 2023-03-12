Almeria desert is getting ready to host the Skoda Titan Desert

The Skoda Titan Desert Almeria 2023 is renewed, ready to go and already has dates for its four stages: from 7 to 10 October.

The race, which is one of the great references in Spain, will bring all the values, spirit and challenges that are characteristic of the events of the Titan World Series universe but will add a whole series of new features that will give it a unique personality.

Four stages held entirely in the province of Almeria will include the usual challenges of the race: the contrast between mountain and desert, sections next to the spectacular Cabo de Gata and a unique coexistence between all the titans.

The 2023 edition will have many surprises that will begin to be revealed on 23 March, coinciding with the opening of registrations, at the official launch of the race that will take place in the Escapa shop, in Calle Viladomat, 310, in Barcelona.

