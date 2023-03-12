Almeria Fire Brigade recognition for extinguishing almost 750 fires in a year

He also took stock of the past year in which 1,483 interventions have been carried out and 746 fires have been dealt with.

The mayoress, Maria del Mar Vazquez, confirmed: “Almeria Fire Brigade’s commitment is to the vocation of service and to protect the whole of Almería society.”

“You are part of the first line of response of the City Council in difficult times thanks to your preparation, so I can only express my admiration and pride.”

She added: “Almeria is safe and protected with professionals like you and you are an essential asset to the city, which is why we Almerians are so fond of you.”

The mayor pledged to “continue working to increase the number of staff, improve the facilities and equipment so that you can carry out your work in the best conditions.”

