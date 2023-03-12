Almerians and tourists will soon be able to enjoy a unique viewpoint over the sea

The Cable Ingles, considered one of the fundamental works of 20th-century Spanish architecture, was inaugurated by King Alfonso XIII in 1904 and remained in use as a wharf until 1970.

Now, just over half a century later, it will be brought back to life.

On March 30, the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda will send an inspector to approve the restoration work and four days later the access platform of the Alquife mineral loading bay will be inaugurated as a pedestrian walkway.

The Cable Ingles has a limited capacity of 250 people.

The visits will be free of charge and, in preparation for the opening, a platform will be set up on the website of the Port Authority of Almeria where those interested can book a day and time slot to visit and admire the views offered in the city.

