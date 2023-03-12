Benalmadena begins installation of new houses for feral cats

The Councillor for Citizen Participation confirmed: “We are beginning the installation of 116 box houses for feral cats, whose numerous presence in the city is controlled thanks to the work of the Benalmadena Animal Group (GAB)”.

“These shelters will be a place of refuge for these cats and is an initiative that arises from a GAB proposal presented in the participatory budgets, which has been implemented in collaboration with the Department of Health and the animal group.”

The Councillor added: “These booths are considered as part of the street furniture, so any theft or damage they receive will be punishable”.

The president of GAB, Lucia Lopez, clarified that the purpose of the colonies “is not to provide a place for people to abandon their cats, but to give shelter to stray animals”.

She explained that GAB monitors all the stray cats, sterilising and registering them, in collaboration with the Health Department, and emphasised that Benalmadena “is the most advanced municipality in the province in these matters.”

