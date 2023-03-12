Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, and Solana: BIG triples its following while Reddit War sends ADA & SOL Plummeting!

By EWN • 12 March 2023 • 9:45

In the past two and half months, the Big Eyes Coin has already seen remarkable growth in popularity and is becoming one of crypto’s top assets. The token has accumulated a massive community, causing its price to surge from $0.0001 to $0.00049. The crypto industry hasn’t seen results like this for about three years.

In recent news, BIG has dropped another offer which has caused its community to triple in the last week! They are now offering Loot Box rewards for the budding community, which could likely offer 10x returns!

So far, BIG has launched three boxes. The most affordable is The Cute Box. It costs $100 to unlock, and its rewards include $100, $120, $300, $800, and $5000. As you can see, there’s a chance that you’ll only receive the amount you spent, but it’s important to note that you can never make a loss with BIG’s Loot Boxes. The next box is called The Kitty Vault, which costs $500 to unlock. Its prizes include $500, $600, $1.5k, and $4K. Expectedly, the more you spend, the more you stand to gain. This leads us to BIG’s largest and most profitable Loot Box, the Super Saiyan Box, which costs $1,000 to open, and its prizes include $1K, $1.2K, $3K, $8K, and an incredible $100K worth of BIG. In addition, the token’s team has also launched a vault pin that could give a complimentary 5,000% ROI on the Loot Box!

ADA’s Social Media War

Cardano (ADA) has entered a bear market following a Reddit fight between the coin’s founder, Charles Hoskinson, and an anonymous user who goes by the name Demesisx.

Demesisx accused Hoskinson of fraternizing with the alt-right by associating with Jordan Peterson and Elon Musk. He expressed this through an open letter that ended with “​​the huge Cardano fanboi that has had enough.” This caused ADA to plummet rapidly with no support on the horizon. Hoskinson responded with his own open letter, but this only began a social media war that attracted negative attention to ADA. The coin’s price fell by 2% in less than two days, and its price hit its lowest on the 1st of March. Some crypto experts believe that Cardano may stabilize and rise in a few days. However, the ADA token is still at $0.3553, losing 1.74% in the last 24 hours. The coin’s investors are hoping that its price will at least remain above the $0.32 mark before things begin to pick up.

Solana Mounts Back on the Bulls!

Solana (SOL) has recently experienced a 24-hour network outage. SOL investors have expressed concerns that an outage may lead to bankruptcy, causing many of them to withdraw their funds. Although Anatoly Yakovenko, the founder and CEO of SOL, doesn’t know what originally caused the outage, he did state that it was not an effect of a high volume of validator messages and had nothing to do with a design flaw in their system.

While this caused Solana to fall $21.7 on 26th Feb, the coin began to pick up two days later and is now back up to $21.97 after being down by 2.81% in the last 24 hours.

Click below for more on Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido