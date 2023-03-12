By Imran Khan • 12 March 2023 • 13:21

Bob Dylan returns to Spain during these dates as promoters warn no phones will be allowed during concerts. Image: Alberto Cabello from Vitoria Gasteiz, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan to perform in Spain during 12 concerts across eight cities where phones will not be allowed

Legendary artists Bob Dylan is all set to perform in Spain as a part of his Rough and rowdy ways tour.

He will be performing this year in Madrid, Seville, Granada, Alicante, Huesca, San Sebastián, Logroño and Barcelona, as per RTVE.

Tickets for the concerts, in which mobile phones will not be allowed, will go on sale on March 15 onwards.

The American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will perform in 12 concerts, scheduled to take place across Spain in June, according to the promoters Riff Music and Get In.

Bob Dylan Actuará En España En Junio De 2023 Presentando Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour Las entradas para todas las fechas se podrán adquirir a partir del 15 de marzo a las 10am a través de https://t.co/kioS3VKWGl. Más información en https://t.co/podxzaZYHJ#bobdylan pic.twitter.com/L9HzlF8Ok1 — Riff Producciones (@Riffmusic) March 10, 2023

The Spanish tour of the musician and songwriter from Minnesota will kick off with two concerts in Madrid, on June 7 and 8, as part of the Botanical Nights programme.

He will then perform at Fibes in Sevilleon 10 and 11 June, which will be followed two days later, on June 14 with a concert at the Teatro Generalife in Granada.

Dylan will then perform in Alicante at the Plaza de Toros on June 15 and in Huesca on June 17 at the Plaza de Toros.

This will be followed by another concert on June 19 and 20 at San Sebastián.

The next concert will be held at the Palacio de Deportes de La Rioja in Logroño, and finally ate Barcelona on June 23 and 24 in Liceu.

Tickets for all shows will be available on 15 March from 10:00 a.m. at bobdylan.com and riffmusic.com.

The promoters warn that phones will not be allowed in the auditorium at the concerts, so a specialised company will provide spectators with cases so that the devices remain closed and secure throughout the evening.

The 81-year-old, who also won the Nobel Prize for Literature, kicked off his tour on 2 November 2021 in Milwaukee (Wisconsin, United States) and it will last until 2024. Before his performances in Spain, the American singer-songwriter has planned 11 concerts in Japan and, after passing through the Iberian Peninsula, he will give four more performances in France.

The last time Dylan visited Spain was in 2019, when he performed in eight concerts across cities such as Valencia, Pamplona, Murcia and Seville.

___________________________________________________________

