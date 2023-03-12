UPDATE: Gary Lineker could be back to cover FA Cup matches for BBC next weekend as 'talks continue' Close
BREAKING: Dozens feared drowned as migrant boat capsizes in Med after Libyan Coast Guard ‘fails to show up’

By Chris King • 12 March 2023 • 20:25

Dozens feared drowned as migrant boat capsizes in Med after Libyan Coast Guard 'fails to show up'

Dozens of migrants are feared to have drowned after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean sea en route from Libya to Italy with the Coast Guard allegedly not turning up.

 

According to the NGO Alarm Phone, dozens of migrants are feared to have drowned today, Sunday, March 12, after their boat went adrift in the Mediterranean sea. “We are shocked. According to various sources, dozens of people from this ship have drowned,”, the organisation wrote on its Twitter account.

“As of 2:28 a.m. on March 11, the authorities were informed of the urgency and danger of the situation. The Italian authorities deliberately delayed the rescue, leaving them to die”, they continued.

The NGO had previously reported that it was in contact with a boat with 47 people on board that was adrift after leaving the Libyan coast in the direction of Italy. It also warned that the weather conditions were very dangerous and that: “an immediate rescue is necessary”.

Another NGO, Sea Watch, also raised the alarm about the situation of these people and the risk posed by the intense waves. It reported that a merchant ship near the boat was ordered by Italy to wait for the Libyan Coast Guard because they were not equipped for a rescue operation: “but the Libyan Coast Guard did not show up”.

“Italy and the EU countries must take responsibility for the rescue at sea and protect the lives of people on the move. Now, immediately, in this case, in all cases”, Sea Watch tweeted.

___________________________________________________________

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

