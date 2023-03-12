By Chris King • 12 March 2023 • 20:25

Dozens feared drowned as migrant boat capsizes in Med after Libyan Coast Guard 'fails to show up'

Dozens of migrants are feared to have drowned after their boat capsized in the Mediterranean sea en route from Libya to Italy with the Coast Guard allegedly not turning up.

According to the NGO Alarm Phone, dozens of migrants are feared to have drowned today, Sunday, March 12, after their boat went adrift in the Mediterranean sea. “We are shocked. According to various sources, dozens of people from this ship have drowned,”, the organisation wrote on its Twitter account.

“As of 2:28 a.m. on March 11, the authorities were informed of the urgency and danger of the situation. The Italian authorities deliberately delayed the rescue, leaving them to die”, they continued.

The NGO had previously reported that it was in contact with a boat with 47 people on board that was adrift after leaving the Libyan coast in the direction of Italy. It also warned that the weather conditions were very dangerous and that: “an immediate rescue is necessary”.

⚫ Siamo scioccate. Secondo diverse fonti, decine di persone di questa barca sono annegate. Dalle h 2.28, dell'11 marzo, le autorità erano informate dell'urgenza e della situazione di pericolo. Le autorità italiane hanno ritardato deliberatamente i soccorsi, lasciandole morire. https://t.co/iUWFgeYmRD — Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) March 12, 2023

Another NGO, Sea Watch, also raised the alarm about the situation of these people and the risk posed by the intense waves. It reported that a merchant ship near the boat was ordered by Italy to wait for the Libyan Coast Guard because they were not equipped for a rescue operation: “but the Libyan Coast Guard did not show up”.

The Libyan authorities themselves confirmed to Sea Watch that they would not send any vessels. “When we called the Italian rescue coordination centre to ask who would take over the coordination and take responsibility for these people, they hung up on us”, Sea Watch said.

“Italy and the EU countries must take responsibility for the rescue at sea and protect the lives of people on the move. Now, immediately, in this case, in all cases”, Sea Watch tweeted.

🔴Die Zeit rennt, um ~50 Menschen an Bord dieses Bootes zu retten. Der Seenotfall treibt in hohen Wellen. Ein nahes Handelsschiff ist nicht für Rettungen ausgestattet und wurde von ital. Behörden aufgefordert, auf die sg. Libysche Küstenwache zu warten, doch diese kommt nicht. pic.twitter.com/yrfS6uDFQb — Sea-Watch (@seawatchcrew) March 11, 2023

Nach Anruf bei der libyschen Leitstelle wird uns von dieser bestätigt, dass sie kein Schiff schicken werden. Als wir uns erneut beim italienischen MRCC melden mit der Frage, wer Koordinierung und Verantwortung für die Menschen übernimmt, legt der zuständige Offizier einfach auf. pic.twitter.com/glUtB58oZC — Sea-Watch (@seawatchcrew) March 11, 2023

