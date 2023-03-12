Cala Mijas becomes the world’s leading music festival to join the B Corp community

“With only one edition behind it, Cala Mijas continues to win awards,” confirmed the mayor of Mijas, Josele Gonzalez.

“After winning Spain’s Revelation Festival 2022 at the prestigious Fest Awards, our festival is once again positioned as a reference thanks to this distinction that includes us in the B Corp community.”

The mayor added: “Mijas transcends borders with a project that not only attracts thousands of people who love good music to our city but also is leaving a positive footprint on the planet”.

The second edition of Cala Mijas will be held on August 31, September 1 and September 2, and already has artists such as Arcade Fire, Florence + The Machine, The Strokers, Foals and Amaia on its line-up.

In the first edition alone, this festival attracted 107,000 people from more than 150 countries.

