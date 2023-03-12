Costa Blanca revolutionising the aerospace sector from Elche

The mayor along with the Councillor for Economic Promotion, Carles Molina, visited the facilities of the Elche company to wish them luck hours before the transfer of the Miura 1 to Huelva where its first launch is being prepared.

“PLD Space has revolutionised the aerospace sector from the Elche Business Park with talent, courage and an extraordinary ability to anticipate the future,” confirmed the mayor.

“This is a historic moment for Elche and also for our country. That is why we have come to support PLD Space, a company from Elche that is not only going to put this rocket into orbit but will revolutionise the aerospace sector.”

He added: It is a moment of happiness, a moment of pride and we send them all our support, our admiration and all our strength to make this project a great success”.

The mission, which will last approximately several months, will culminate in what will be the first launch of a private rocket in Europe.

