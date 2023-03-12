Dogetti, Dogecoin, Floki Inu: The Doggy Meme Cryptocurrencies are Taking Over

By EWN • 12 March 2023 • 10:15

CoinMarketCap lists about 300 coins in its meme coin category. Inspired by popular internet inside jokes, these tokens have taken the crypto world by storm despite having no inherent utility as of now. Sharat Chandra, a blockchain evangelist, says “Meme coins are devoid of fundamentals. They are more of a community-driven phenomenon, a form of expression for millennials and the Gen Z generation. Hence, it has all the bells and whistles of reckless gambling. However, meme coin investing isn’t bereft of associated risks and rewards. The recent boom and bust of Squid Games tokens is a testament to this.”

An interesting number of meme coins are inspired by our loyal canine friends, particularly the beloved Shiba Inu. In this article, we’ll be looking at three different dog meme coins: the OG meme coin Dogecoin, the emerging Floki Inu, and the newest member of the pack Dogetti.

Dawn of the Doge

Created as a joke in 2013, Dogecoin has become an unexpected leader in the crypto world. As of this writing, the coin ranks number 9 on CoinMarketCap and has a market cap of almost $10 billion. While Bitcoin attracted people who wanted to send and receive money without the need for a middleman, Dogecoin found an audience of people who wanted to make fun of that idea (and dog lovers!). In the process, Dogecoin became a meme in and of itself.

DOGE has the full support of Space X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The new owner of Twitter has used his influence to drive up the price of Dogecoin with his Tweets. The price went up more than 100% at one point after a Musk tweet in March 2021. Elon is not alone though – DOGE has also received the endorsement of rapper Snoop Dogg and KISS legend Gene Simmons.

Future of FLOKI

Floki Inu is another cryptocurrency that has received the blessing of Dogefather Elon Musk. After all, the token was inspired by and named after his Shiba Inu pup Floki. FLOKI has four flagship utility projects in the works, namely an NFT gaming metaverse named Valhalla, an NFT marketplace called FlokiPlaces, a crypto education platform called the University of Floki, and a suite of decentralised finance products called FlokiFi.

Floki Inu recently had a surge of over 11% and is currently topping CoinMarketCap’s list of gainers. The token had also announced a partnership with Real Madrid football club and the decentralised finance system Venus Protocol.

Dons of Dogetti

The newest meme hound around, Dogetti strives to be the top doge in the meme coin game. DETI is built on the Ethereum network and has already sent shockwaves down the crypto world. In its second pre-sale phase, the coin has raised over $500k and sold over $7 million tokens. Dogetti’s ecosystem includes DogettiSwap (a decentralised exchange), DogettiNFTs, and DogettiDAO (a forum for community members).

DETI believes in creating a strong sense of camaraderie among its members and even considers them family. Dogetti is running a promotion at the moment – if you enter code WISEGUY25 on its website, you get 25% more tokens with every DETI purchase.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido