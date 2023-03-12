Don’t miss out on Dogetti’s exciting presales as the New Meme Coin Dog hunts down Dogecoin while Shiba Inu readies for its Shibarium Launch

By EWN • 12 March 2023 • 10:30

The crypto market right now might resemble an irritable grizzly bear with its falling prices but something that will certainly lift the spirits of investors is a new meme coin enjoying one of the more exciting crypto presales of 2023. Dogetti (DETI) is a crypto coin that you simply cannot miss, as it sets its sights on the two big dogs, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). With investors surveying a bearish market of falling assets without much reassurance, this might be the best moment for Dogetti

Meanwhile, over at Shiba Inu, excitement intensifies as it nears the launch of its eagerly-awaited Shibarium.

Dogetti going hot during its presales

Dogetti has recently completed Stage 1 of its presales after generating $500,000 in sales. This is a very impressive turnaround produced in a small period and underlines how Dogetti tokens are going fast like water bottles in a marathon.

So why is this something you should definitely consider if crypto is your thing?

The key thing about Dogetti is that it seeks to protect you as an investor by focusing on community and security. With a powerful emphasis on family wrapped up in mafia metaphors, it manages to create a strong sense of shared purpose between DETI holders, but it does more than that. The ecosystem of Dogetti reflects the desire to ensure those who have invested in Dogetti have some semblance of influence.

This includes ensuring that there is an allocation of Dogetti earnings which is directed to members of the DETI family. Furthermore, through its DogettiDAO feature, all those who are a part of the Dogetti family have their voices represented during the decision-making process for Dogetti.

It ensures that token holders become actual stakeholders sharing in something that benefits them all. It provides transparency through accountability and trust through security.

Right now Dogetti is in the early stages of its presales and its tokens are selling fast. This may be the best opportunity to join this exciting crypto family as it bares its teeth to the big dogs of the meme coin terrain and looks to dethrone them.

Shiba Inu creating excitement with upcoming Shibarium

Exciting things are happening at Shiba Inu too. It is developing a new blockchain network called Shibarium which will be linked to the SHIB token.

It’s a Layer-2 blockchain that will be built atop the Ethereum blockchain which is the foundation for Shiba Inu. The introduction of a layer-2 blockchain will work as a scaling solution that permits Shiba Inu to grow and run without friction with higher demands on its system.

It’s believed that the process of token transactions will speed up and taxes that users pay for such transactions will also lower.

The new blockchain network will also allow Shiba Ina coins to be burned out of existence and permanently decrease the supply of SHIB tokens. This would transform the value of the remaining tokens to holders. For anyone interested in buying a SHIB token, the Shibarium blockchain could be a game-changer that soon makes it the best meme coin in the market.

Why Is Dogecoin struggling so much?

Dogecoin has been trading in the red for much of the start of March as its value continuously dwindles according to CoinMarketCap. Its market cap is currently south of $10bn and its value has shrunk by 10% in the past week.

On the one hand, you might think that given the market is currently in a bearish state, Dogecoin should not be alarmed. But there is a variable that separates Dogecoin from other cryptos, known as the Elon Musk effect. Dogecoin was advocated for many years by Musk and the effect often led to huge price spikes whenever he tweeted anything that even vaguely alluded to the top meme coin.

But if Dogecoin’s price can be positively affected by Musk then the opposite, unfortunately, applies too. More recently, Musk tweeted about now preferring AI over crypto. This instantly crashed the price of Dogecoin, illustrating the link between the value of DOGE and its high-profile advocates.

If you’re interested in the exciting things happening at Dogetti and don’t want to miss out, then see below:

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido