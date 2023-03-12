El Ejido has once again recorded upward population data

There are 90,003 inhabitants compared to the 87,500 recorded last year, the highest figure in its historical series.

As for the division by areas, the centre of El Ejido has seen an increase in the number of inhabitants, registering 46,216 people, a circumstance that has been repeated in the rest of the population centres, all of them showing increases compared to the previous year.

Almerimar has reached the figure of 11,140 inhabitants, increasing by 756 people; Santa María del Águila, 10,664; Las Norias, 8,913; Balerma, 4,868; San Agustín, 2,975; Matagorda, 2,298; Guardias Viejas, 604; Pampanico, 1,190 and Tarambana, 1,135 residents.

By sex, in the total calculation, El Ejido has 47,392 men and 42,611 women and a foreign population that represents 32.40 per cent of the total number of inhabitants.

All these data are taken from a file that has been prepared by the Population Management Unit of the Town Hall with the official population figure of El Ejido.

