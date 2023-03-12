Elche attends Berlin fair in a bid to attract German tourists

For the first time, Elche had its own space to show what is on offer in the city within the stand of Turespana.

The fair, which this year celebrated its 56th edition, had the participation of 180 countries from 5 continents, with some 10,000 exhibitors spread over an area of 160,000 square metres and an estimated turnover of some €6,000M.

Germany is the third largest tourist destination for Spain, after the United Kingdom and France. The German tourist market is one of the most important in the world, with 77 per cent of its population taking at least one holiday trip a year.

Germany is the third country that spends the most on tourism in the world, behind China and the USA.

For the Valencia Region, the German market is also the third largest issuer of tourists in terms of volume of expenditure (€635.2 million) with an average expenditure of €1,083 per tourist and an average daily expenditure of €101.70.

