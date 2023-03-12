Estepona welcomes new resident: Bogor the endangered elephant

Bogor, the first male from the Endangered Species Programme who was born in 2016, will reside at the Central Village, where adult elephants Tima and Jangoli are already living together.

For his arrival, the conservation team set up a facility with all the comforts for the newcomer: a separate bedroom, a meadow area and elements and furniture adapted to the needs of the species. Currently, the pachyderm is 10 years old and weighs around 2,600 kilos.

Alberto Martín, director of Selwo Costa del Sol, confirmed: “Given the complexity of a transfer of these characteristics, the collaboration between the two parks has been vital.”

“The logistics of transporting an animal of this size requires months of preparation and absolute coordination and teamwork between Zoo Aquarium Madrid and Selwo Aventura, the new home of this formidable animal,” Alberto added.

