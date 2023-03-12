Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili ‘close to death’ after alleged prison poisoning

By Chris King • 12 March 2023 • 18:49

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili. Credit: paparazzza/ Shutterstock.com

Mikheil Saakashvili, the pro-Western former President of Georgia is reportedly ‘close to death’ after allegedly being poisoned while in prison.

Mikheil Saakashvili, the pro-western former president of Georgia is said to be ‘close to death’ after allegedly being poisoned while in prison. Due to his condition, he has been moved to a hospital, from where Sky News gained an incredible scoop by managing to get him to answer questions about his current state of health.

The news outlet was not granted permission to interview Mr Saakashvili in person. Instead, they were allowed to pass him a series of questions typed on a sheet of paper via his lawyer, Shalva Khachapuridze.

Saakashvili’s replies were subsequently handwritten on the paper with the lawyer claiming that his client’s condition was worsening every day. Mr Khachapuridze told Sky News: “It’s an awful scene. He looks like a prisoner in a concentration camp in Nazi Germany”.

Claims of his alleged poisoning in prison have been rejected by Georgia’s Georgian Dream Party. Instead, they insist that his condition is the result of not eating enough food. Requests to transfer him to Europe for treatment have been refused by the government. The former leader was responsible for leading the revolution in 2003 that rejected Soviet rule.

“I was initially 120 kilogrammes, now I am 64, if I become less than 60 doctors predict multiple organ failure”, Saakashvili replied when asked the question about his current state of health. I am in bed all the time, my bones are disintegrating and it gives excruciating pain”.

On the subject of the recent protests and unrest that have occurred in the country over the controversial bill it tried to pass, its former leader told the Georgian people to: “Stay very vigilant, be ready to mobilise at short notice, because of the vengeful mood of the oligarchs’ regime”. The bill has since been withdrawn by the government in Tbilisi.

Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron said of Mr Saakashvili’s situation: “Former political leaders in Georgia who are being detained and in poor health should be freed or the health situation checked”.

His release and a pardon were demanded by the European Parliament this February. It also warned the government that its response to the matter would act as a way of proving Georgia’s commitment to European values.

___________________________________________________________

