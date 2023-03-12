By Imran Khan • 12 March 2023 • 8:44

Hundreds of troops killed within 24 hours claim Ukraine and Russia as battle for Bakhmut intensifies. Photo by Dmytro Larin Shutterstock.com

Ukraine and Russia claim hundreds of enemy troops have been killed within 24 hours during the fight for Bakhmut

Officials from Ukraine and Russia have claimed that hundreds of enemy troops have been killed in the past 24 hours, as the battle rages in Bakhmut.

Sources cited in Reuters suggest that Kyiv is defending attacks, as a river that runs in middle of the town has now become the new front line.

“221 pro-Moscow troops were killed and more than 300 wounded in Bakhmut”, said a statement by Serhiy Cherevatyi, a Ukrainian military spokesperson.

Russia on the other hand stated that ‘210 Ukraine soldiers have been killed on the frontlines in Donetsk region, as per the country´s defence ministry.

Russia has not however specify the number of casualties in Bakhmut, which has seen some of the toughest and bloodiest war since the invasion of Ukraine.

Although the exact number of casualties has not been independently verified, both sides have said that they have ‘suffered and inflicted significant losses in Bakhmut’.

As per the British military intelligence on Saturday, March 11, the Russian Wagner mercenary group has captured most of the eastern part of Bakhmut, which had also been claimed by the group’s head Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Prigozhin also claimed that his forces are now “1.2 km (0.75 mile) away from the administrative centre of the city”.

The centre is located on the west side of the Bakhmurka River.

A statement by the British intelligence services, which highlighting the ground situation around the river said, “This area has become a killing zone, likely making it highly challenging for Wagner forces attempting to continue their frontal assault westward.”

It added, “The Ukrainian force and their supply lines to the west remain vulnerable to the continued Russian attempts to outflank the defenders from the north and south,”

___________________________________________________________

