Man arrested in UK under Terrorism Act after he stabbed a woman in Gloucestershire

By Imran Khan • 12 March 2023 • 10:23

Man arrested in UK under Terrorism Act after he stabbed a woman. Photo by Mr. Doomits Shutterstock.com

Police in the UK arrest a man under Terrorism Act after he stabbed a woman in Gloucestershire

Officials in Uk have arrested a young man on the suspicion of conducting terrorism offences after he stabbed a woman.

According to official reports, the incident took place outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

Police statements cited by the Mirror said that the woman was stabbed by the 29-year-old man in the morning at 9.15 pm on Thursday, March 9, adding that “it was an isolated incident”.

Following the incident, the woman suffered severe injuries and presently remains in the hospital.

The man was detained immediately after the stabbing, on the suspicion of attempted murder, but the police said that he was rearrested on Saturday, March 11, under the Terrorism Act.

Officials said that a warrant to further detain the suspects has been obtained which will allow the police to question him until March 16.

“I would like to reassure those living locally or visiting the county that we believe this was an isolated incident and we are not aware of any wider threat to members of the public”, said a statement by Richard Ocone, assistant chief constable, Gloucestershire police.

He added, “We are working closely with our partners in Counter Terrorism Policing.”

Ocone also said that “We appreciate that an incident of this nature may be concerning and we would encourage people to contact us via 101 with any additional information they may have about the incident.”

The leisure centre where the incident happened had been closed for the day.

Police in a statement on Facebook also said that “Leisure at Cheltenham is closed today due to a police matter. We will keep all of our members updated when we are able to reopen.

“We apologise for any inconvenience. Our phone line will not be available during this time”, the statement added.

___________________________________________________________

